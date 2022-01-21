Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' singer, passes away at 74

Rockstar Meat Loaf, known for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album, has died at the age of 74.



The singer born Marvin Lee Aday died on Thursday night surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends. No cause of death was revealed.

The statement from the family reads, "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.

"His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including 'Fight Club,' 'Focus,' 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' and 'Wayne's World.'"

"Bat Out of Hell is still one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the statement continues. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. "From his heart to your souls…don't ever stop rocking!"

Meat Loaf had a career spanning six decades and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.



Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1947, Meat Loaf found early success on the stage in the 1970s, performing in the Broadway musicals 'Hair' and 'The Rocky Horror Show.

He switched focus to rock music around 1972 and started collaborating with Jim Steinman on a debut album which showcased his powerful voice and established his leather-clad, motorcycle-riding rock persona.



"Like a bat out of hell I`ll be gone when the morning comes; When the night is over, like a bat out of hell, I`ll be gone, gone, gone," Meat Loaf sang in "Bat of Hell".



Later on, he appeared in films including 'Rocky Horror Show', 'Wayne's World' and 'Fight Club'.



(With inputs from agencies)