Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to be the longest Dark Knight movie ever made!

Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman' is going to be a long watch.



One of the most anticipated movies of the year will be the longest Dark Knight movie in franchise history ever, with nearly three hours long runtime.

As per THR, Matt Reaves directorial movie is said to have a running time of 2 hours and 55 minutes, including eight minutes of credits.

Pattinson starrer movie will be the longest-running solo 'Batman' film so far.



In terms of theatrical superhero films, it will stand behind Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame', which has a run time of three hours and one minute.

Looking at previous Batman films, Christopher Nolan’s longest Cape Crusader film was 'The Dark Knight Rises' with a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes. Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever, was 2 hours and 1 minute, while Nolan’s The Dark Knight was 2 hours and 32 minutes.



The record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder's 'Justice League', which has a runtime of four hours and two minutes, although the director’s cut never played in cinemas.



Meanwhile, the movie received a PG-13 rating for "strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material."



'The Batman' will follow Bruce Wayne in the second year of his crime-fighting campaign in Gotham City.

The movie will see Pattinson approaching the caped crusader's character in an entirely different way and the actor will be backed by a supporting cast that includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.



The upcoming movie, which was written and directed by Matt Reeves, will be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.