Kristen Stewart opens up on directorial debut as she gets American Riviera Award

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart recently opened up about her directorial debut. This was after she received the American Riviera Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival from Charlize Theron.

Speaking to Charlize, Kristen spoke about her most recent work ‘Spencer’ in which she plays the role of Princess Diana. Kristen said, "It’s not an easy task to take on the most iconic figure in modern history, but you let us into this character. You gave us a glimpse into her soul in the most tactful and heart-wrenching way.’

On her directorial debut, she said, "I’m trying to put a movie together right now. I have a couple of balls in the air. I’ll tease you with that, but I’m very excited. The worst thing is when you can’t tell everything to everyone all at once.”

While there isn’t much information about the kind of project she’s directing, what we do know is that Kristen Stewart will be adapting ‘The Chronology of Water’, a memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch. As for acting, she will be seen next alongside Viggo Mortensen, Scott Speedman and Lea Seydoux in David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’.