Radhe Shyam

Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is another big blockbuster movie coming out this month.

The movie is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

The film set in Europe in the late 1970s where Prabhas is playing the role of a future teller/Palmist and have some extraordinary abilities and is only interested in a flirtationship, but her life dynamics changes as Prerna, played by Pooja enters in her life and later falls in love with her.

Movie will release on March 11.

