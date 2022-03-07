'Kingsman' actor Taron Egerton promises to return after collapsing on stage in the middle of a play

In a rather strange turn of events, Hollywood actor Taron Egerton, who we saw as ‘Rocketman’ and in ‘Kingsman’, couldn’t finish his new performance in the play ‘Cock’ as he collapsed suddenly in front of the audience.

He collapsed in the middle of its first show at the Ambassadors Theatre in London.

As soon as the actor collapsed, there was a sudden commotion and the curtains of the play were brought down. The play was immediately halted and a doctor in the audience tended to Taron Egerton.

After a brief pause, the director of the play, Marianne Elliott, came on stage to reassure that the actor was feeling better but wouldn't be able to continue the performance. His understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in for the final section of the play.

Taron later took to Instagram to share his status with fans. He said, “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine.”

He added, “I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.” The play is scheduled for a 12-week run.

The play ‘Cock’ also stars Quadrophenia’s Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka. Written by Mike Bartlett, the play is about a man who begins to question his sexuality after falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute. The man previously identified as gay.

