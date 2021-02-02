Hollywood or Hollyboob? Twitter reacts to iconic signage being defaced for this reason

The Hollywood sign in Los Angeles was reportedly vandalised on Monday and changed to ‘Hollyboob’. According to reports, this was done to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Twitter made note of the change on the signage earlier as people started taking sides over the reported incident with some praising the effort while others slamming it. In the photos that have gone viral, the letter ‘W’ in Hollywood has been replaced by a tarp reading ‘B’ while the ‘D’ has a tiny dash to make it seem like another ‘B’ thus completing the new word ‘Hollyboob’.

The incident came to notice after Los Angeles Police Department security personnel observed five men and one woman on surveillance tape at around 1:15 pm. A police helicopter was alerted and the people involved in the same were arrested.

The report further added that all six arrested would be charged with misdemeanour trespassing and released before quoting LAPD Captain and the Hollywood area commander Steve Lurie saying that the act wasn't vandalism since the sign wasn't damaged.

Someone changed the Hollywood sign to HollyBOOB! pic.twitter.com/G3wvS7GKBS — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 1, 2021 ×

I can't believe I had to hear about Hollyboob from Vsauce pic.twitter.com/S6DmMew44U — Aubree @ Narumitsu Brainrot (@aubree_strider) February 1, 2021 ×

This is not the first time that the Hollywood signage has been defaced. Back in 2017, the iconic sign was vandalised to read ‘Hollyweed’ to celebrate the legalisation of recreational marijuana in California.