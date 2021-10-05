George Clooney jokes he 'destroyed' Batman franchise

Remember when George Clooney played Batman’s role? Well, he is not very fond of it.

Recently when George was asked about the possibility of him reprising the superhero role in ‘The Flash’, he was quick to add that there will never be a future when he will act as the caped crusader again. This discussion arose when reports of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton coming together as Batman in ‘The Flash’ came out.

George Clooney attended the special screening of ‘The Tender Bar’, a coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. It is here that he was asked about reprising the Batman role to which he joked and said, “They didn’t ask me”.

He added as an explanation, “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.”

George Clooney played the caped crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film ‘Batman & Robin’ opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. George Clooney admits he failed as Batman, calls 1997 Batman & Robin 'stinker'

He’s so displeased with the film and his role that he doesn’t even let Amal Clooney watch it. When Amal said, “He won’t let me watch it”, George added, “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me.’”

'Eternals' new teaser features Angelina Jolie & Marvel's first LGBTQ family

Many happy memories: Queen Elizabeth speaks about Prince Philip publicly for the first time since his death

Meanwhile, ‘The Tender Bar’ marks a reunion for Ben Affleck and George Clooney as they teamed up to produce ‘Argo’, the 2012 political thriller that went on to win three Oscars, including the top prize of best picture. Clooney joked that it took nine years for them to make another movie together because Affleck “screwed up the Batman franchise that I made so solid.” Playboy releases October cover featuring a gay man

‘The Tender Bar’ is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name about his relationship with his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), who became a father figure to him while growing up on Long Island. Rabe plays his mother while Christopher Lloyd is his grandfather. Newcomer Daniel Ranieri plays a young J.R. NS Sheridan portrays him during his years at Yale and as an aspiring newspaper reporter.