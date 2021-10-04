Playboy releases October cover featuring a gay man

Playboy’s October 2021 digital cover is out and the magazine is featuring a man as this month's lead.



This month's cover will feature Bretman Rock, a 23-year-old male social media influencer. Playboy magazine reportedly has made history by featuring its first out gay man.

It’s Bretman, bitch. 🌟 Introducing the October 2021 digital cover with icon @bretmanrock

Photography by Brian Ziff

Videography by Boa Simon pic.twitter.com/fvG0pIcyax — Playboy (@Playboy) October 1, 2021 ×

In the monochrome cover, Bretman Rock is dressed as the infamous Playboy bunny. He is dressed in women's lingerie and heels, with a bowtie and bunny ears completing the look.



"It's Bretman, b----," the company captioned the image as they unveiling the October cover.

This is not the first time when he is appearing on a magazine cover, he previously appeared on the cover of 'Gay Times' in 2019. He rose to fame as an influencer on YouTube and Vine, later releasing his own line of makeup.



Singer-songwriter Bad Bunny, made history last year by becoming the first male to appear alone on the Playboy cover beside the company's late founder, Hugh Hefner.