Owen Wilson makes his debut as host of SNL, roasts 'The View'

Actor Owen Wilson took the stage at the opening night of 'Saturday Night Love' season 47. Will hosted SNL for the first time. He had appeared previously in the shows comedy sketch.



In his opening monologue on the show, Wilson explained, "A lot has changed since last season. The vaccine came out everywhere except Florida, and the rest of the country went back to normal for about a week and a half."



He also opened up about his career as an actor and said, "To be honest, I probably have been guilty at times of coasting a little, taking my foot off the pedal. But I`ll tell you what, when Daniel Day-Lewis retired and all of that pressure landed on my shoulders, everything changed. That`s when I knew I had to do 'Cars 3'."

In addition to Wilson`s introduction and musical guest Kacey Musgraves` performances, one stand out sketch was all about the nuances of women`s talk shows, such as 'The View' and 'The Talk'.

Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Heidi Gardner joined the host for a hilarious segment poking fun at Vice President Kamala Harris' episode of 'The View' where Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave partway through after receiving their COVID test results.



Wilson is the first of multiple first-time hosts slated to appear on SNL this season. Kim Kardashian West will also host for the first time on October 9 with musical guest Halsey.

Rami Malek and Young Thug will appear on the October 16 episode.

Former SNL cast member and current Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis will host on October 23 with Brandi Carlile appearing as the musical guest.

Three newcomers have joined the cast of SNL for its 47th season: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. Longtime cast member Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt announced their departures from the show in late September.

The complete 2021-2022 SNL ensemble cast consists of: Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, and Bowen Yang. Featured members will be Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.

