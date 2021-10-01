Pics: Angelina Jolie, Zahara make rare red carpet appearance to celebrate women

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara made quite the statement at the red carpet of an event meant to celebrate women.

On Thursday night, the movie star attended the event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills with her teen daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The duo shared posed for the shutterbugs and shared a light mother-daughter moment while getting clicked.

While Angelina Jolie looked her usual classy self in a draping, long-sleeve light brown gown, Zahara looked elegant in all-white top and trousers attire.



"The young woman of grace, who stepped fearlessly to the podium on inauguration day. Not just the youngest but the strongest voice we could ask for in that moment. The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels. But there was an Amanda we didn’t see," Angelina said while presenting the Power of Women honour to young poet Amanda Gorman.

The actress was all praise for the poet, saying, "Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely, and light the way for others."



Recently, Angelina Jolie and musician The Weeknd made headlines after they were spotted together for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.



The mother-of-six and the Canadian singer spent two and a half hours inside a private section of the luxurious family-run Italian restaurant, reports say.

Both of them were seen twinning in all-black outfits with a face mask on. They left the restaurant and got into the same vehicle before driving off, as per The Daily Mail.