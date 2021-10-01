Scarlett Johansson settles dispute with Disney over 'Black Widow' movie

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co have resolved their legal dispute over the release of the film 'Black Widow'. The production company and actress announced in a joint statement, that the matter was resolved, although terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Earlier this year in July, Johansson sued Disney, accusing the entertainment giant of breaching her contract when the company offered the movie on its subscription streaming service Disney+ at the same time the film was released in theatres.



In her complaint, Johansson alleged that the dual-release strategy for 'Black Widow' had reduced her compensation, which she said was to be based in part on box office receipts from an exclusive run in cinemas.

Disney had countered at the time that there was "no merit" to the lawsuit and asserted that the studio had complied with terms of Johansson`s contract.



The company also said then that Johansson`s lawsuit demonstrated a "callous disregard" for the risks to movie audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dispute was closely watched for possible ramifications in Hollywood as media companies seek to build their streaming services by offering premium content to lure in subscribers.



'Black Widow,' released on July 9 in theaters and has grossed more than $378 million in worldwide. The feature also generated about $60 million through streaming purchases in its first 20 days in release, Disney has said.



Johansson played Russian assassin-turned-Avenger superhero in the first and only stand-alone film. Before this, she has already played the role in nine Marvel films before.



"I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding 'Black Widow,' " Alan Bergman, content chairman for Disney Studios, said in a statement on Thursday.

He said the company looked forward to working with Johansson on a "number of upcoming projects," including previously reported plans for her to produce and star in a film based on Disney's 'Tower of Terror' theme park rides.



Johansson said she, too, was happy to have resolved her differences with the company and looked forward to further collaboration.



"I`m incredibly proud of the work we`ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team," her statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)