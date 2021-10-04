'Eternals' new teaser features Angelina Jolie & Marvel's first LGBTQ family

'Eternals' new teaser is here! Marvel studio just released new footage of forthcoming Chloé Zhao-directed superhero film. The new footage offers a deeper look at the new MCU saga.



The teaser showcases the group’s various powers and abilities and gives fans a small hint at the personal lives of Marvel’s newest heroes along with how they will fight the Deviants while safeguarding humanity.

The teaser shows Richard Madden as Ikaris using his laser vision, while Thena (Angeline Jolie) swings a golden sword with all perfection. The short clip begins with Sersi played by Gemma Chan explaining the Eternals’ mission to come to Earth to protect humans from Deviants. The trailer offers a first look at the abilities of Don Lee’s Gilgamesh.

"When you love something, you fight for it." Experience Marvel Studios' #Eternals only in theaters November 5.

The family of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Marvel’s first openly gay superhero, is in the spotlight in the new footage. A scene featuring the hero’s husband (Haaz Sleiman) and son meeting Ikaris — with his son claiming he’s seen him on TV with "a cape and shooting laser beams." In response, Ikaris quips, "I don't wear a cape."

Chloe Zhao directorial will open an alternative universe of superheroes for Marvel fans. The movie features diversity full star cast-- Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena.



Zhao has also penned the film's screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Matthew K Firpo. The movie will release on November 5.