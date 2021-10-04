Many happy memories: Queen Elizabeth speaks about Prince Philip publicly for the first time since his death

Queen Elizabeth spoke publicly about her late husband Prince Philip for the first time since his death. He passed away earlier in April this year at age 99.



During the new session of the Scottish parliament at Holyrood, Her Majesty, 95, shared how many beautiful memories she and Prince Philip shared with the country.



Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were also there in attendance. "I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here," the Queen said in her speech.

"It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times."



The Queen, 95, and Prince Philip spent many summers at Balmoral Castle, the royal residence in Scotland.



For the event, the monarch wore a green wool coat featuring big gold buttons, over a gold vibrant floral printed dress, both by Stewart Parvin.



She previously paid tribute to Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday in June, she received a special rose that was named in honour of her late husband.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been married to the 95-year-old British monarch for more than seven decades, died at the age of 99 at his wife's Windsor Castle home to the west of London on April 9.