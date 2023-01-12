Demi Lovato Poster News: Demi Lovato's new album is in hot waters for its poster that is creating all the wrong buzz in the UK. The new album by Lovato by name of 'HolyFvck', which clearly alluded to a swear word, was released in London last summer with a new poster. The poster depicts the singer wearing a bondage-inspired outfit and lying on a crucifix-shaped bed, linking sexuality to a sacred symbol for the Christians. UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has decided to ban the poster of the American singer have been causing 'serious offence' to Christians. The singer was "in a position with her legs bound to one side which was reminiscent of Christ on the cross", it added.

According to the four complaints, the poster was also allegedly placed where children can easily view it. As the poster suggests the offending phrase, can insult viewers, the ASA said. So, the ad breached the code, as per the ASA.

Polydor Records, which is Lovato’s label, has defended the poster and argued that they didn’t believe it can cause widespread offence. Approval for the poster was also sought before its release and they were assured that it was acceptable.

Though ASA does not agree with this argument and has completely banned the poster in the UK saying that the ad should not appear again unless it is altered accordingly.

The regulator has also said that they have told Universal Music Operations to ensure that their ads do not cause serious or widespread offence in the future.

Demi Lovato's eighth album, released in August 2022, documents her complicated journey through alcohol and drug addiction, mental health issues, treatment and recovery. She started writing it after a voluntary stint in rehab in December 2021 and told the BBC, "I'm not playing pop music anymore. This is a rock album".

The singer isn't the first to cause uproar in religious circles. When Madonna's Like a Prayer video was released in 1989, Christian organisations condemned it as blasphemous.