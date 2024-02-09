Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker sues show’s producer for sexual harassment

Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against their show’s executive producer Albert Alarr. In her lawsuit she claims that she and others were sexually harassed by Albert.

Her lawsuit alleges that Albert Alarr exited the show amid a misconduct investigation as he excessively filmed aggressive sex scenes and threesome sequences. Albert left the show last summer. As per her lawsuit, he once told the actress, “Believe me, I’d love to switch positions with you” while filming a scene.

Arianne Zucker files lawsuit

The suit also claims that Alarr routinely made sexual comments, tightly hugged Zucker and other women and bullied female employees. Alarr would allegedly sit in a booth to watch sex scenes being filmed, often offering directions like “fuck him like you were younger,” the complaint says.

Arianne said no one did anything about her complaints even as she reported to the head of the show’s production company, Ken Corday. He declined to address the misconduct after an investigation. She claims in her suit that she was reduced to a pay cut. It was in retaliation for coming forward.

Arianne Zucker played Nicole Walker on the NBC daytime soap opera for more than 25 years until her character was written off the show last year.

Alarr worked on Days of Our Lives for 20 years before his departure in August 2023, which came after a Deadline report revealed an internal misconduct investigation by Sony Pictures Television showing that he had been accused of creating a toxic work environment.