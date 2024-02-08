French actor Judith Godreche files rape complaint against famous director Benoit Jacquot

French actor Judith Godreche has filed a complaint against famous French director Benoit Jacquot for raping her while they were in a relationship together. The said episode dates from the time she was 14 and he was 25 years her senior. The two started dating at the time.

Judith accused Benoit of rape

Now 51, Judith Gdreche lodged a formal complaint with the Juvenile Protection Brigade (BPM) of police for suspected rape of a minor by a person in a position of authority, lawyer Laure Heinich was quoted by AFP.

Judith accused Benoit in January on social media. Benoit is now 77. In her social media posts, she wrote that he manipulated her into a relationship as a vulnerable underage actor, saying the arts have provided cover for abuse.

The relationship began in the spring of 1986, when Judith Godreche was 14, and ended in the early 1990s.

Benoit Jacquot has denied these allegations. He is one of France’s most prominent filmmakers, whose career spans five decades.

This crime is punishable by 20 years' imprisonment, although the statute of limitations has "probably" expired in the case, Le Monde said.

She was in his grip for six years, Judith claims

Judith Godreche spoke to Le Monde at length about her relationship with Benoit Jacquot, recounting how he first had sex with her. She was quoted by the publication as she recounted, "He took my hand and led me upstairs, telling me to lie down on his bed. I have no memory of being kissed. It's as if there was no tenderness at all."

Judith Godreche said she remained "in his grip" for six years. She worked with the filmmaker in two of his films – Les Mendiants (The Beggars) in 1988 and La Desenchantee (The Disenchanted) in 1990.

She decided to speak out after discovering him boasting about their relationship being a "transgression", and cinema providing a "cover" for it, in a 2011 documentary.