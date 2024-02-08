Snoop Dogg and Master P sue Walmart for sabotaging their cereal brand

American rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P are upset with supermarket giant Walmart. The two have filed a suit against Walmart as they claim that it is sabotaging the duo’s cereal brand by not displaying them on shelves and incorrectly saying it was out of stock.

What does the lawsuit claim?

The lawsuit filed on behalf of the two rappers accuses Walmart and Post Consumer Brands of hiding boxes of Snoop Cereal. They are labelling it as a "blatant disregard" of a black-owned business. The lawsuit claims that Walmart and Post Consumer Brands "ensured that Snoop Cereal would not be available to consumers" or that Broadus Foods would "incur exorbitant costs that would eliminate any profit".

"Post essentially worked with Walmart to ensure that none of the boxes of Snoop Cereal would ever appear on the store shelves."

This is what Walmart has to say

However, Walmart has responded saying that they are doing no such thing and the brand organically has low sales. In its statement, Walmart said that it has a "strong history of supporting entrepreneurs" and "many factors affect the sales of any given product".

Additionally, Post said, "We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations." They added that they had been "excited to partner with Broadus Foods" and said it made "substantial investments" in the business.