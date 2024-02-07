Drake has this to say on viral X-rated video leak after it triggers memefest

Not music, but an X-rated video of Drake triggered a meme fest on social media as netizens couldn’t believe what they saw on the internet. A leaked ‘NSFW’ video featuring Drake landing on X as thousands reacted to the Canadian rapper appearing naked and engaging in a sexual act.

Drake's X-rated video goes viral

At first, everyone thought that the video wasn’t legitimate and was just another case of deepfake using Artificial Intelligence, much like what Taylor Swift had become a victim of, a couple of weeks ago. But no, it’s all legit!

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross who has previously appeared in videos with Drake, shared a voice memo about the clip to the singer. In the recording shared on social media, Ross says: “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.” Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video... 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024 × What Drake had to say about the video leak

Ross then claimed that Drake replied and texted him saying, “put like eight laughing emojis”, before suggesting he might use the streamer’s voice note as his “next album intro”.

Drake hadn’t made any comments on the video leak publicly.