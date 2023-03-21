Bruce Willis' emotional birthday celebration after dementia diagnosis leaves fan teary-eyed. Watch

Actor Bruce Willis celebrates his 68th birthday on Sunday, his first after his family announced his Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis. His ex-wife and actress Demi Moore shared a sweet video of Die Hard star looking happy while being surrounded by friends and family as they sing happy birthday to him. Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, shared the video on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

You can see the video above.

Bruce Willis' Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These regions are responsible for controlling behavior, emotions, and language, so people with FTD may experience changes in personality, behavior, and language abilities.

On February 16, 2023, Willis' family announced his diagnosis with the condition. This followed the announcement related to his aphasia condition last year. A statement from the family had read, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed. Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Bruce Willis and his celebrated career

Willis has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1970s. He rose to fame in the 1980s as a leading actor in the TV series Moonlighting and went on to become one of the most popular action movie stars of the 1990s and 2000s. He has acted in a wide variety of films, ranging from action movies to comedies and dramas. Some of his most notable film roles include John McClane in the Die Hard films, Korben Dallas in The Fifth Element, Dr. Malcolm Crowe in The Sixth Sense and Butch Coolidge in Pulp Fiction.

Throughout his career, Willis has received numerous awards and accolades, including an Emmy Award for his role in Moonlighting, a Golden Globe Award for the same, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

