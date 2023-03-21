From Die Hard to The Sixth Sense, 10 Bruce Willis movies that prove he's a Hollywood icon

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Celebrated Hollywood action star Bruce Willis was diagnosed with Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February, following his aphasia diagnosis last year. Willis will likely not be active as an actor movie forward, at least not in the way he was, but he has left an enviable body of work for his fans. He has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1970s. He rose to fame in the 1980s as a leading actor in the TV series Moonlighting and went on to become one of the most popular action movie stars of the 1990s and 2000s. While he has been a part of several kinds of movies, he is most well-known for his action films. Here are 10 films that prove Willis is a Hollywood icon.

Die Hard (1988)

This is the movie that made Willis a household name. In this classic action film, Willis plays John McClane, a New York cop who must single-handedly take down a group of terrorists who have taken over a Los Angeles skyscraper. The film is full of iconic one-liners, thrilling action sequences, and a brilliant Alan Rickman that have made it a beloved classic.



Pulp Fiction (1994)

In this Quentin Tarantino masterpiece, Willis plays Butch Coolidge, a boxer who gets mixed up in a complex web of crime and violence. The film is known for its non-linear structure, sharp dialogue, and memorable characters, and Willis' performance as the tough and scrappy Butch is one of its highlights.



The Sixth Sense (1999)

In this supernatural thriller, Willis plays child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe, who tries to help a young boy who claims to see dead people. The film is famous for its twist ending, but Willis' performance is what anchors the film emotionally, as he struggles to come to terms with his own troubled past.



Twelve Monkeys (1995)

In this sci-fi classic, Willis plays James Cole, a time traveler from a dystopian future who is sent back in time to prevent a deadly virus from wiping out humanity. The film is a mind-bending exploration of time travel and mental illness, and Willis delivers a nuanced and complex performance as the haunted and unstable Cole.



The Fifth Element (1997)

In this visually stunning sci-fi epic, Willis plays Korben Dallas, a cab driver who becomes embroiled in a battle to save the universe from an ancient evil. The film is full of action, humor, and breathtaking visuals, and Willis' performance as the reluctant hero is a key part of its charm.



Looper (2012)

In this sci-fi thriller, Willis plays an older version of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character, a hitman who must confront his own past and future. The film is a mind-bending exploration of time travel and destiny, and Willis' performance as the jaded and haunted older Joe is one of his most compelling.



Unbreakable (2000)

In this superhero thriller, Willis plays David Dunn, a man who discovers that he has superhuman abilities after surviving a train crash. The film is a dark and brooding exploration of heroism and identity, and Willis' performance as the introspective Dunn is one of his most nuanced.



Sin City (2005)

In this gritty crime drama, Willis plays Hartigan, a cop who tries to protect a young girl from a sadistic killer. The film is famous for its stylised visuals and violent content, and Willis' performance as the grizzled and determined Hartigan is a standout.



RED (2010)

In this action-comedy, Willis plays Frank Moses, a retired CIA agent who gets drawn back into the spy game. The film is a lighthearted romp that showcases Willis' comedic chops, and his chemistry with co-star Mary-Louise Parker is a highlight.



Moonlighting (1985-1989)

Although not a movie, this TV series was Willis' breakout role, and his portrayal of wisecracking detective David Addison earned him critical acclaim and a Golden Globe award.



