/Top 5 world's costliest city for luxury spending in 2026

Singapore remained the world's most expensive city for luxury living for the fourth straight year, driven by rising property and car prices, a strong Singapore dollar and its appeal as a stable global financial centre. Check all nations which made it into the top 5 list.
London rounded out the top five after slipping one place behind Zurich. Despite the decline, the British capital remains among the world's most expensive cities for luxury spending, thanks to its premium property market, elite education, fine dining and luxury retail. London continues to attract wealthy individuals from around the world seeking global business and lifestyle opportunities.
Hong Kong ranked fourth in the 2026 Lifestyle Index, maintaining its status as one of Asia's costliest cities for affluent living. The city's high property prices, premium retail market and strong financial sector continue to push luxury costs higher. Despite global economic uncertainty, Hong Kong remains a key destination for wealthy families and international business executives.
Monaco entered the top three for the first time since Julius Baer launched the Lifestyle Index in 2020. Renowned for its ultra-luxury real estate, tax-friendly policies and exclusive lifestyle, the principality remains a preferred destination for high-net-worth individuals. Strong demand for premium housing and luxury services has contributed to its higher ranking this year.
Zurich climbed three places to secure second spot in the rankings, overtaking London. The rise was largely attributed to the strengthening of the Swiss franc, widely regarded as a safe-haven currency during periods of global uncertainty. Switzerland's political and economic stability continues to make Zurich one of the most attractive destinations for affluent residents and international investors.
Singapore retained its position as the world's most expensive city for luxury living for the fourth consecutive year. The city-state's ranking was driven by soaring residential property prices, expensive car ownership and the strength of the Singapore dollar. As a global financial hub known for political stability and premium lifestyle offerings, Singapore continues to attract wealthy individuals seeking a secure and high-end living environment.