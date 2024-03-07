Bring back the red! Oscars 2024 rolls out carpet for March 10 event and its back to basics

The Academy tried something different last year as they rolled out a champagne coloured carpet for the event. The Oscars this year doesn't want to toy around with a new idea and are back to basics. We say that because they have rolled out the deep red carpet that we are mostly familiar with.

This is ahead of the Dolby Theatre event on March 10 when the whos-who of the Hollywood world will get together to celebrate films and more.

Red carpet has been a staple at worldwide premieres of films and galas since 1922. The first time when a red carpet was rolled out and talked about was the 1922 premiere of Robin Hood, which starred Douglas Fairbanks, at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood. The Academy then adopted the red colour for its events beginning with the 1961 ceremony. The colour has since been renamed the Academy Red and is instantly recognisable in pictures.

What to expect at Oscars 2024

Some new and some old – previous year’s winners will join the biggest stars to present Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 10.

The presenters this year include artists Ariana Grande, Issa Rae, Anya Taylor-Joy, Oscar nominees Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Melissa McCarthy, Oscar winners Sally Field, Ben Kingsley, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Tim Robbins, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker.

Among the first set of presenters for the 96th Oscars ceremony announced were Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino. Also, presenting the big awards will be last year’s acting winners – Brendan Fraser from The Whale and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from the best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell also are set to take the stage.

Who will perform and when to watch Oscars 2024

All five of this year’s Academy Award-nominated original songs will be performed this year. The artists include Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers. Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will also perform.