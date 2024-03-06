Ariana Grande, Steven Spielberg, America Ferrera join as Oscars 2024 presenters

The biggest awards night of the year is almost upon us with barely a few days left for the mega ceremony where all films of the past year that moved the audiences with its storyline, acting and scripting earn accolades.

The Academy Awards announced its latest set of presenters for the night – Ariana Grande, Issa Rae, Anya Taylor-Joy, Oscar nominees Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Melissa McCarthy, Oscar winners Sally Field, Ben Kingsley, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Tim Robbins, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz and Forest Whitaker.

Academy Awards previously announced presenters

Among the first set of presenters for this year’s 96th Oscars ceremony are Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer and Oscar winners Nicolas Cage and Al Pacino. Also, presenting the big awards will be last year’s acting winners – Brendan Fraser from The Whale and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from the best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Sam Rockwell also are set to take the stage.

Additional presenters include Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer and Ramy Youssef.

What to expect at the 96th Academy Awards

All five of this year’s Academy Award-nominated original songs will be performed this year. The artists include Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers. Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will also perform.

Raj Kapoor serves as the Oscars’ executive producer and showrunner, alongside executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan.