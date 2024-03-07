Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough to host pre-show red carpet

The Oscars are only a few days away and Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough have been roped in to bring style and glamour to the Oscars red carpet with pre-show hosting.

This will mark Vanessa’s return to the Oscars red carpet for the third time. This is the third consecutive time she will host the official Oscars pre-show, joining Julianne for the first time. It will be a 30-minute special which will highlight the Oscars 2024 nominees, performers for the big night and presenters who are expected to hit the stage.

Oscars red carpet pre-show

This year’s presenters include a handsome trail of actors. Also, the previous year’s acting winners will take to the stage. The main event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The pre-Oscars show will air on ABC News. The countdown to the main event will also air on the network.

On Monday morning, March 11 after the Oscars broadcast, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will present Live with Kelly and Mark from the Dolby Theatre, which will feature Sebastian Maniscalco, Elaith Welteroth, Jesse Palmer and a musical performance by Andy Grammer.

The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. However, owing to the time difference, it will be broadcast live on Monday early morning in India. The best Hollywood films in 2023 will be honoured at the glittering ceremony. The awards show is usually one of the most anticipated events of the year for the film industry in the US.

