Benedict Cumberbatch on 'Doctor Strange 2' director change: I was sad

The director of Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange', Scott Derrikson, was supposed to direct the film's sequel but by January of 2020, he parted ways with Marvel Studios owing to creative differences.



In the wake of the separation, Marvel Studios roped in 'Spider-Man' director Sam Raimi to direct the month in February of 2020. The production work began in the month of May last year.

The star of the movie, Benedict Cumberbatch, talked about the move with The Hollywood reporter, saying, "I was sad to hear about it, but that was not my decision. I completely respected the studio’s decision, and it was done very amicably. The grown-ups called and just talked me through it. And that was that."



About the new director, Cumberbatch said, "He was an assured pair of hands, who knew that world. He’s got certain Raimi traits. The smashed-zoom close-up. The mixture of just on the level of horror and just on the level of camp. There’s fun in there, but there should be some real thrills as well."

The 'Doctor Strange' sequel also stars Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.