'Doctor Strange 2' wraps filming confirms Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios chief, Kevin Feige, has confirmed that ‘Doctor Strange’ has wrapped filming this week.

While Benedict Cumberbatch's original ‘Doctor Strange’ solo film hit theaters back in 2016, it has taken several years for a sequel to materialise.

Doctor Strange 2 has had a few changes after Scott Derrickson exited a few months before production was scheduled to begin. Sam Raimi replaced him as the sequel's director.

The cast of the film includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Benedict Wong as Wong were confirmed, along with the addition of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez.

In a recent interview with The Undefeated, Feige confirmed that this is the final week of filming on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He mentioned that he is in London for the end of production and is wearing one of his traditional MCU hats, but this time it is a new one for the Doctor Strange sequel.