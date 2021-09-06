Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about straight actors playing gay roles

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer 'The Power Of The Dog' recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival and the audience hooted and cheered with a four-minute standing ovation.



Now Benedict opened up about his role during the Telluride Film Festival and discussed the straight actors playing gay roles in the movie.



The 45-year-old actor played the character of rancher Phil Burbank, who strikes up a relationship with Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

“I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity, and inclusion,” Cumberbatch said at the Telluride Film Festival, as per reports. “One of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private, hidden from view.”



“It wasn’t done without thought,” he said. “I also feel slightly like, is this a thing where our dance card has to be public? Do we have to explain all our private moments in our sexual history? I don’t think so.” He added.



Further talking, Benedict added, “Jane (director) chose us as actors to play those roles. That’s her question to answer.”



This is not the first time when Marvel star is playing a queer character, before this, the actor has played a gay man -- portraying Alan Turing in 'The Imitation Game.

The 25-year-old McPhee is also a straight man, said that there's a lot he relates with the role of Peter, and added, “I would say that there’s a lot in Peter that I relate to,” Smit-McPhee said. “Sure, I’m a straight man, but I’m extremely in touch with my feminine side. I was raised by my mother and my sister. Of course, my dad has a huge masculine influence on my life but he could never really take me away from the feminine side that I just intrinsically have in myself. It was just a matter of bringing it out… and letting it be in the world. It was a really experimental but beautiful thing to do.”



The movie will be released in theatres on Nov. 17 and then hits Netflix on Dec. 1.