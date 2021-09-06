Harvey Weinstein slams Angelina Jolie for 'clickbait publicity', denies assaulting her

Harvey Weinstein, disgraced Hollywood movie producer, has denied assaulting actress Angelina Jolie. The actress had recently accused him of assaulting her at the age of 21. In an interview, Jolie said that when she was doing ‘Playing by Heart’ in 1998, Harvey abused her as he and Bob Weinstein had executive produced the film.

“If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault,” Jolie said and added that she subsequently “warned people about him” and attempted to “spread the word” that women should not “go alone with” him.

Harvey Weinstein has, however, denied these charges. He shot back the claims labelling them “clickbait publicity” Currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for rapee and assault, he shot back saying she was falsely accusing him for her recently released book ‘Know Your Rights’.

He said, “It's very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie’s book. There was never an assault, and never an attempt to assault. You're Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I'm sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?”

Work-wise, Angelina Jolie is all set to make her Marvel debut with 'Eternals'this year.

