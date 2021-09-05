Angelina Jolie 'feared' for her family during marriage to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016 and have been divorced for a while now, but their court proceedings and legal dispute seem to be getting murkier with every passing day.



Just recently, Pitt had filed an appeal against court's ruling over the dismissal of the former couple's private judge. And now, Jolie, in an exclusive interview with The Guardian, has revealed that during her marriage to Pitt she was always fearful of her safety and that of her family.



"Yes, (I feared) for my family. My whole family," she told The Guardian.



“It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," Jolie said before adding that the experience of getting divorced left her broken.



"I think at the end of the day, even if you and a few people you love are the only people who know the truth of your life, what you fight for, or what you sacrifice, or what you’ve suffered, you come to be at peace with that, regardless of everything going on around you... We’ll always be a family," Jolie shared.



Work-wise, Angelina Jolie is all set to make her Marvel debut with 'Eternals' this year.