From 'Spencer' to 'The Power of the Dog': Films chasing top prize at Venice Film Festival

Two single women prepare to give birth in a maternity ward in Pedro Almodovar's latest film with regulars Penelope Cruz and Rossy De Palma.
Another World: France
The last of Stephane Brize's trilogy about the world of work, it stars Vincent Lindon as a boss forced to make tough decisions.
The Card Counter: US/UK/China
A gambler is haunted by his past as a serviceman in Paul Schrader's revenge thriller starring Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe.
The Hand of God: Italy
Paolo Sorrentino's drama is set in Naples during the heady years when football legend Diego Maradona delivered big dreams to the gritty Southern city.
Captain Volkonogov Escaped: Russia/Estonia/France
Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov's thriller follows a state interrogator in the former Soviet Union who flees, hoping to repent.
On the Job: The Missing 8: Philippines
Erik Matti's action film with prisoners-turned-hitmen that explores corruption in the media is a sequel to 2013's 'On the Job'.
The King of Laughter: Italy/Spain
Toni Servillo stars as Naples' famous turn-of-the-century comedian Eduardo Scarpetta in Mario Martone's biopic.
Lost Illusions: France
Xavier Giannoli's film adaptation of the Balzac novel stars Benjamin Voisin, Xavier Dolan and Gerard Depardieu.
Freaks Out: Italy/Belgium
A circus troupe in Rome becomes increasingly desperate with the onset of WWII in Gabriele Mainetti's film.
The Lost Daughter: Greece/US/UK/Israel
US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut is based on an Elena Ferrante novel and stars Olivia Colman as a woman obsessed with another mother and daughter.
Official Competition: Spain/Argentina
Penelope Cruz stars as a filmmaker dealing with two difficult leading men, including Antonio Banderas, in the comedy directed by Gaston Duprat and Mariano Cohn.
Happening: France
A young woman risks prison as she seeks an abortion in 1960s France in Audrey Diwan's drama.
'Spencer': Germany/UK
Chilean director Pablo Larrain follows the last years of marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles and stars Kristen Stewart and Jack Farthing.
'The Power of the Dog': New Zealand/Australia
Two brothers feud on a Montana ranch after one comes home with a new wife, in Jane Campion's film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.
The Hole: Italy/France/Germany
Michelangelo Frammartino's film is based on the true story of a group of speleologists who in 1961 discovered a deep cave in a remote area of Italy's south.
Sundown: Mexico/France/Sweden
Tim Roth stars as a wealthy man seeking to walk away from his life while on vacation in Mexican director Michel Franco's latest.
Reflection: Ukraine
A Ukrainian surgeon seeks to rebuild his life after witnessing horrifying violence as a Russian prisoner in Valentyn Vasyanovych's drama.
The Box: Mexico/US -
A Mexico City teen heads north to collect his father's remains but is drawn into the grim world of apparel assembly plants in Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas' film.
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon: US
Ana Lily Amirpour's fantasy film 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' starring Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson and Jeon Jong-Seo follows a girl with superpowers who escapes a mental asylum and rejoins the world in New Orleans.