/Why the S-400 relies on an eight-wheel-drive system

The S-400 uses the MZKT-7930 8x8 chassis with a 500 hp V12 engine to carry 24-tonne radars. It climbs steep off-road gradients and deploys in five minutes, providing extreme tactical mobility.
The S-400 system components, including the 91N6E surveillance radars, are very heavy. The system relies on the MZKT-7930 eight-wheel-drive chassis because it can safely carry payloads of up to 24 tonnes. This prevents structural failure during cross-country deployment.
To move these heavy missile batteries, the 8x8 trucks use a YaMZ-846 V12 diesel engine. Generating 500 horsepower and high torque, the engine distributes power evenly across all eight wheels. This ensures the vehicle maintains traction in varied terrains.
Air defence systems must operate in diverse and unpredictable landscapes to maintain security. The all-wheel-drive configuration provides exceptional traction, allowing the truck to climb steep gradients of up to 45 per cent. It can also safely navigate tricky side slopes of 25 degrees.
Carrying expensive radars requires a smooth ride to protect sensitive electronics. The MZKT-7930 chassis uses an independent suspension system with wishbone elements for its wheels. This design enhances load-bearing stability and absorbs shocks during off-road travel.
The eight-wheel-drive distribution allows for superior ground clearance and obstacle negotiation. The setup features a reinforced chassis frame made entirely from high-resistance steel. This robust construction withstands substantial structural stresses during payload operations.
The chassis features a hydromechanical transmission and an elevated fuel capacity for extended operations. It can achieve a maximum on-road speed of 70 km/h, while its fuel reserves allow a range of up to 1,000 km. This ensures the battery travels vast distances without refuelling.
Because the eight-wheel-drive trucks easily navigate rugged landscapes, the system does not need paved roads. The mobile platform allows the crew to reach remote strategic locations quickly. Once positioned, the entire S-400 system can be fully deployed in just five minutes.