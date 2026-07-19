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Why the S-400 tires are nearly as tall as a grown adult

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 13:34 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 13:34 IST

The S-400 uses MZKT-7930 trucks with 1.5-metre tall tyres to carry 24-tonne payloads. These 8x8 wheels ensure off-road traction and 70 km/h speeds.

1.5-Metre Tall Tyres
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(Photograph: AI generated)

1.5-Metre Tall Tyres

The S-400 uses the MZKT-7930 transporter. This massive truck relies on special heavy-duty tyres with an outer diameter of 1,500 millimetres. Standing at 1.5 metres tall, these giant wheels are nearly the height of a grown adult.

24-Tonne Payload Capacity
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(Photograph: AI generated)

24-Tonne Payload Capacity

The S-400 system components are transported on heavy-duty wheeled chassis vehicles. The platform is designed to safely carry extreme payloads of up to 24 tonnes. Giant tyres provide a massive surface area to support this weight without buckling.

8x8 Off-Road Traction
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(Photograph: AI generated)

8x8 Off-Road Traction

The air defence system utilises an 8x8 all-wheel-drive configuration. These huge tyres feature aggressive treads designed for off-road environments. This ensures the vehicle maintains traction across difficult terrain and thick mud.

500-Horsepower Mobility
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(Photograph: AI generated)

500-Horsepower Mobility

Standard commercial tyres would sink under the extreme pressure of the missile components. The massive tyres distribute the force generated by the 500-horsepower YaMZ-846 diesel engine. This lowers the ground pressure and prevents the vehicle from getting stuck.

3.29-Metre Vehicle Height
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(Photograph: AI generated)

3.29-Metre Vehicle Height

Military vehicles must cross unpaved landscapes without sustaining structural damage. The giant tyres help raise the entire vehicle to a height of 3.29 metres. This enhanced ground clearance ensures the heavy truck navigates rough terrain safely.

70 Km/h Highway Speeds
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(Photograph: AI generated)

70 Km/h Highway Speeds

Despite their enormous size and the heavy payload, these vehicles are built for tactical movement. The large wheels allow the transporter to achieve maximum speeds of 70 km/h. This enables the missile battery to relocate swiftly on roads.

Off-Road Shock Absorption
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Off-Road Shock Absorption

An S-400 system contains highly sensitive electronics and delicate fire control radars. The large internal air volume of these 1,500-millimetre tall tyres absorbs violent shocks. This protects the equipment and prevents damage during cross-country travel.

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