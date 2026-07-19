/Why the S-400 tires are nearly as tall as a grown adult

The S-400 uses MZKT-7930 trucks with 1.5-metre tall tyres to carry 24-tonne payloads. These 8x8 wheels ensure off-road traction and 70 km/h speeds.
The S-400 uses the MZKT-7930 transporter. This massive truck relies on special heavy-duty tyres with an outer diameter of 1,500 millimetres. Standing at 1.5 metres tall, these giant wheels are nearly the height of a grown adult.
The S-400 system components are transported on heavy-duty wheeled chassis vehicles. The platform is designed to safely carry extreme payloads of up to 24 tonnes. Giant tyres provide a massive surface area to support this weight without buckling.
The air defence system utilises an 8x8 all-wheel-drive configuration. These huge tyres feature aggressive treads designed for off-road environments. This ensures the vehicle maintains traction across difficult terrain and thick mud.
Standard commercial tyres would sink under the extreme pressure of the missile components. The massive tyres distribute the force generated by the 500-horsepower YaMZ-846 diesel engine. This lowers the ground pressure and prevents the vehicle from getting stuck.
Military vehicles must cross unpaved landscapes without sustaining structural damage. The giant tyres help raise the entire vehicle to a height of 3.29 metres. This enhanced ground clearance ensures the heavy truck navigates rough terrain safely.
Despite their enormous size and the heavy payload, these vehicles are built for tactical movement. The large wheels allow the transporter to achieve maximum speeds of 70 km/h. This enables the missile battery to relocate swiftly on roads.
An S-400 system contains highly sensitive electronics and delicate fire control radars. The large internal air volume of these 1,500-millimetre tall tyres absorbs violent shocks. This protects the equipment and prevents damage during cross-country travel.