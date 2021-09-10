Paramount Players picks US rights to 'Orphan' prequel, 'Orphan: First Kill'

Hollywood movie studio Paramount Players has reportedly picked 'Orphan: First Kill' for the film's US distribution.



The film is a prequel to 2009 monster hit 'Orphan' starring Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard in leading roles.

For the prequel, Isabelle Fuhrman will reprise her role of Esther--that went to become an iconic character--and will be directed by William Brent Bell.



As per reports, the film is currently in its post-production stages.

'Orphan: First Kill' will see Leena Klammer, who had posed as nine-year-old Esther Coleman in the 2009 hit film, designing an astonishing exit plan from an Estonian psychiatric institution to travel to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family.



The film has been written by David Coggeshall.



Reportedly, 'Orphan: First Kill' will also witness Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, Hiro Kanagawa, Jade Michael, Matthew Finlan, and Morgan Giraudet in pivotal roles.