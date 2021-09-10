Genesis' Phil Collins will not play drums for the band's reunion tour; here's why

Music band Genesis will begin its reunion tour in October but their singer-drummer Phil Collins will not be a part of it.



"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son (Nic Collins)," Collins reportedly explained to BBC Breakfast about his impending absence.

Also read: 'Thalaivi' review: Arvind Swami shines as MGR, Kangana Ranaut plays herself



"... I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way," he added.



"We're all men of our age, and I think to some extent, I think it probably is putting it to bed. I think yeah, I think just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road anymore," said the star drummer, hinting that this could be their last tour ever.

Also read: Christopher Nolan in talks with studios for WWII film on Oppenheimer who made the atom bomb



Genesis' reunion tour was first announced in March of 2020 but was postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.



Titled 'The Last Domino Tour 2021' will mark the band's first tour in 14 years. Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford to headline.

