Christopher Nolan in talks with studios for WWII film on Oppenheimer who made the atom bomb

Christopher Nolan is in talks with several major studios regarding his next film on J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in developing the atom bomb during World War II.

It will be a return of sorts for Nolan to war films post ‘Dunkirk’ but only this time it will be set in America. His last film ‘Tenet’ released in theatres in the middle of the pandemic when moviegoers were not very comfortable with watching the film in the cinemas.

‘Tenet’ like many other Nolan films was with Warner Bros. but the filmmaker wants to try something different now as he was not happy with how WarnerMedia made the decision to release its entire slate of 2021 on HBO Max.

Christopher Nolan is thus in talks with several studios to get a first-look deal, but this project would not be part of that. In those discussions, Nolan made it clear that he was interested in some degree of theatrical exclusivity on his films. 'The Matrix: Resurrections' trailer: Keanu Reeves returns as Neo

As for the film, J. Robert Oppenheimer is among those known as the father of the atom bomb and was the head of Los Alamos Laboratory where the bomb that ended WWII was developed. His work on the bomb was dramatized in the 1989 drama ‘Fat Man and Little Boy’ with Dwight Schultz playing Oppenheimer and Paul Newman playing Gen. Leslie Groves.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at Venice Film Festival

It is reported that Christopher Nolan’s film would have a budget of over $100 million.