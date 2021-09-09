Bennifer's here! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive at Venice Film Festival

The most talked-about couple of Hollywood at present- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday looking radiant and much in love.



Holding hands and cuddling in between, the couple were pictured getting into a water taxi as they were whizzed off to their luxury hotel in the city.



Affleck is at the festival for the premiere of Ridley Scott`s medieval epic 'The Last Duel', which also stars his close friend Matt Damon.



Once in the water taxi, the couple had a brief cuddle as Affleck put his arm around Lopez.



Affleck and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", have recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.



Lopez is expected to join Affleck on the film festival`s red carpet on Friday evening which will be their first official appearance together since they started dating earlier this year. While Scott's film is one of the most anticipated screenings at the festival, we all know who will steal the limelight on the red carpet on Friday.