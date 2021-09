A compilation of some of the most daring outfits celebs have ever worn: Kim Kardashian to Bella Hadid

It’s no secret that our Hollywood divas love to wear revealing outfits and never shy off when it comes to showing off their skin or body parts. Over the years, the beauties sometimes went too far and turned heads with their revealing, sheer, strapped, very tiny, and at last, the shocking fashion sense, that left all of us worrying about what if any malfunctions happen in front of the hundreds of cameras.

Celine Dion

The icon Celine Dion has lived her best life and has been pushing sartorial boundaries for decades.

One of her most shocking dresses was in 2003 at Billboard Music Awards red carpet. She wore an Athenian-inspired skin-baring gown with a deep front. The daring maxi dress was a breath of fresh air in the fashion world, back then.

(Photograph:Twitter)