‘The Witcher’ renewed for season 3 by Netflix

While we are waiting for The Witcher season 2 to drop soon (December), Netflix has given greenlight to season 3 of the widely popular show.

The announcement was made at a virtual fan event Tudum over the weekend.

Netflix’s The Witcher is the reimagined plot of a video game by the same name. It stars Henry Cavil as the Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Set to debut on December 17, The Witcher Season 2 will follow Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia who, convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the gruesome Battle of Sodden, seeks to bring Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

The Witcher is executive produced by Schmidt Hissrich. Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko also executive produce.

Netflix also plans to deep dive into the world of The Witcher by expanding the franchise with a kids and family series and a second anime feature film. Chrissy Teigen celebrates 70 days of sobriety

The upcoming anime film, which remains untitled, is the second anime film in the The Witcher franchise at Netflix. Earlier this year, Netflix dropped The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf, which followed the exploits of Geralt’s mentor and predecessor Vessemir. Daniel Craig’s 007 successor will not be announced until 2022

The series stars Laurence O’Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh,Sophia Brown, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran. Jacob Collins Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murry and Zach Wyatt also round out the cast. Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd continues to fuel dating rumors