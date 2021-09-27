Angelina Jolie & The Weeknd continues to fuel dating rumors

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd continues to fuel romance rumours.



The A-listers again took the headlines after they were spotted when they were out for the dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.



The mother-of-six and the Canadian singer spent two and a half hours inside a private section of the luxurious family-run Italian restaurant, report says.

Both were seen twinning in all-black outfits with a face mask on. They left the restaurant and got into the same vehicle before driving off, as per The Daily Mail.

Steve Coogan to play sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC One Drama

Seems like this Italian eatery is their favourite place, the pair's first public sighting was in the same restaurant. Later, they were appeared together at a music concert in Los Angeles this weekend amid reports of a romance.



Earlier, there was speculation of a possible romance between Jolie and The Weekend, some have pointed out that the meeting could have just been for professional reasons as the Candian singer is trying further his acting career in Hollywood.



"They’re clearly not trying to hide (the dinner date)," a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. "He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot feature in Netflix's biggest movie ever

The Weeknd was dating Bella Hadid in 2015 but broke up in 2016 only to reunite in 2017. They split for good in 2019. In the middle, he also had a 10-month fling with Selena Gomez.



Jolie, amid the rough custody battle with former husband Brad Pitt, has been recently spotted with Johny Lee Miller. The two were married from 1996 to 1999.