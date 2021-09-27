Steve Coogan to play sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC One Drama

Actor Steve Coogan has been cast as sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC One Drama titled ‘The Reckoning’.

Jimmy Savile became one of the biggest stars of British television after having struggled for a long time, rising from working-class origins. His career was cut short when he faced rumours of misconduct. After his death in 2011, the full extent of his crimes, which included sexually abusing hundreds of child victims, were revealed.

BBC One Drama project will work closely with people whose lives were impacted by Jimmy Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect. It will look into the way Saville used his celebrity and powerful connections to conceal his wrongdoings and to hide in plain sight.

The project comes from Neil McKay and executive producer Jeff Pope and is produced by ITV Studios. It will be directed by Sandra Goldbacher.

On being roped to play Jimmy, Steve Coogan said, “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.”

