Hugh Jackman roasts Ryan Reynolds while praising Blake Lively; watch

Hollywood megastar Hugh Jackman seems to be in a playful mood these days. The Golden Globe winner has posted a video on his Instagram handle praising Blake Lively's new range of fizzy mixers--Betty Buzz--while roasting her actor husband Ryan Reynolds.

"We love every flavor, some of us even like it with a little nip added. But more importantly, we love the woman who created it, Blake Lively. You are a one-of-a-kind, Blake. You are just fun, you are creative, you are sunshine seven days a week, and you're a saint for marrying that man. Sorry... not sorry," he joked in the video.

Reynolds joined in the fun, adding in the comments section, "This wasn't part of the deal when I bought this video on Cameo."



Lively, too, too to her Instagram Story and said, "@thehughjackman I think we can all agree @vancityreynolds' best trait is you, me and Deb [Furness, Jackman's wife]," she wrote.

"It's gone back so long now … God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don't even know why or how it started," Jackman told a global publication in the past about his banter with Reynolds.



"I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I'm watching, and we started ribbing each other that way," he went on to add.

