Jennifer Lopez to Coldplay and BTS: A-listers set the stage on fire at the Global Citizen Live event

A slew of megastars took the stage in New York, Paris and beyond, for Global Citizen Live--a 24-hour livestream of shows across multiple destinations to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equity and famine, among other issues. 

Between star-studded sets of some of the biggest names in music--that included Sir Elton John, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish, to name a few--actors, politicians, company executives, royals and even activists made appeals and announced donations to tackle major global challenges.

Let us take a photo tour of what transpired at the fundraising/awareness event:

Jennifer Lopez' electrifying performance

Jennifer Lopez took the stage to deliver a dazzling performance at the Global Citizen Live 2021 concert. Performing live from New York City's Central Park, the singer wowed the audience with her amazingly energetic performance on 'Cambia el Paso'. Lopez was also joined by Ja Rule and LL Cool J on stage. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made an appearance at Global Citizen Live in Central Park, where they spoke up about the world's need for COVID-19 vaccine equity. 

"Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening," Meghan said. "And while in this country and many others, you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world cannot," she continued. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Elton John

During his live performance, Elton John shared some words on AIDS as well as Covid-19 vaccines while entertaining the audience in Paris (and viewers around the world) with a performance of his 1972 single 'Tiny Dancer'.

"I have spent most of my life fighting the AIDS pandemic, and we made great progress for two reasons: one, we've always followed the science, two, we've put our arms around everyone to make sure no one gets left behind," John said. "These same lessons apply equally to the COVID pandemic. While most here today have been vaccinated against COVID, only four percent in Africa are. We must not leave anyone behind."

(Photograph:Twitter)

Lizzo

Lizzo shared an important message during her performance at Global Citizen Live. Looking stunning in a hot-pink catsuit, the Grammy-winning singer talked about racism in the U.S. and across the world.

"Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having me," she began. "You know, big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, Texas, doing big ass things with my life. I'm just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y'all. Thank you so much."

"And now I'm a rich bitch, that's exciting, that's never happened," she continued. "I'll be like, 'What kind of rich bitch do I want to be?' And I decided I want to be a philanthropist. I want to give back. Why would god give me so much if I can't give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back."

(Photograph:AFP)

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish took the stage in her signature oversized look with an ultra-baggy white T-shirt decorated with floral designs and a big snake running over it. She completed her look with messy pigtails. 

“Thank you for being here and giving a fuck about the world,” Billie said. “Let’s just try helping the world and do what we can. I’m talking out of my ass because I don’t know what to do. We need to try harder.”

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Coldplay

The A-lister line-up also included Coldplay where they performed their most recent release ‘My Universe’ in collaboration with K-pop quartet BTS. K-pop squad joined Coldplay via VCR. While Chris and his band performed on stage, the BTS group was seen on a huge screen.

(Photograph:Twitter)

BTS

BTS--comprising RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jimin--performed 'Permission To Dance' at Seoul’s Sungnyemun Gate. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Camila Cabelo and Shawn Mendes kiss

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed to their hit single 'Senorita' at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park, New York. 

Cabello--performing solo at first--opened with her hit 'Havana' and 'Never Be The Same.' She then welcomed her boyfriend Mendes, 23, onto the stage, giving him a sweet kiss as he joined her to sing their steamy duet, 'Señorita.'

(Photograph:Twitter)

