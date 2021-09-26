Jennifer Lopez to Coldplay and BTS: A-listers set the stage on fire at the Global Citizen Live event

A slew of megastars took the stage in New York, Paris and beyond, for Global Citizen Live--a 24-hour livestream of shows across multiple destinations to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equity and famine, among other issues.

Between star-studded sets of some of the biggest names in music--that included Sir Elton John, BTS, Coldplay, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and Billie Eilish, to name a few--actors, politicians, company executives, royals and even activists made appeals and announced donations to tackle major global challenges.

Let us take a photo tour of what transpired at the fundraising/awareness event: