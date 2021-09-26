‘The Crown’ season 5 to premiere on Netflix next year

Season 5 of 'The Crown' will release next year!



During the Tudum global event, Netflix has revealed that the new instalment of the Emmy-winning historical drama about the British royal family will premiere in November 2022.

Khalid Abdalla to play Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend in new season of 'The Crown'



The premiere month was unveiled by none other than the new Queen Elizabeth II herself, Imelda Staunton, during the global fan event. Staunton replaced Olivia Colman as the head of the British royal family for Seasons 5 and 6 of the drama series, which will be the show’s final two instalments.

Ozark 4 first look: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney soaked in blood, embroiled in dispute



Colman played the role of Queen Elizabeth II for seasons 3 and 4, taking over from Claire Foy, who was Queen in Seasons 1 and 2.

A message from Imelda Staunton, our new Queen Elizabeth. Season 5, coming November 2022. pic.twitter.com/OfpgrPGOXx — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 25, 2021 ×

“I will do my utmost to maintain the very high standard that they set,” she said. “Hopefully I look calm, collected and capable. My stomach, meanwhile, is doing somersaults.” Imelda said in a video.



The new season will return with an all-new cast playing the British royal family, including Imelda as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will also appear as Prime Minister John Major, who served as Britain’s PM in 1990-97.



This will be the third and final cast cycle for 'The Crown'.

'Sex Education’ renewed for season 4 at Netflix

As per the Variety, ''Season 5 will tackle the early 1990s, including, it is thought, the Queen’s so-called “annus horribilis” in 1992, during which three of her four children separated from or divorced their partners — including Prince Charles and Diana — and the family was dogged by numerous scandals, such as the revelation of Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles and the publication of Prince Andrew’s wife Sarah Ferguson sunbathing topless with a male friend.''