Ana Navarro, The View co-host, tests 'false positive' for Covid-9 while on air

Ana Navarro, 'The View' co-host, took to Instagram on Saturday to let her followers know that she has taken three Covid-19 tests and that they have all come negative.



On Friday, Navarro and Sunny Hostin had tested positive while on air on for 'The View'. Both of them had tested positive for the virus, which was a massive blow to their then upcoming interview with Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

Also read: Remembering Christopher Reeve: That one time he called Superman a 'risk'



Navarro has now claimed that the results she was given on Friday was "false positive."



"Obviously what happened yesterday was a false positive, a very public, a very inopportune, a very melodramatic false positive. But fortunately we now tested three times. All three have been negative," she said in her Instagram clip.

Also read: ‘Shang-Chi’ becomes highest-grossing movie of pandemic era



On Twitter, she wrote, "Whew! Very thankful to have gotten a third negative PCR test result this afternoon. Headed home to Chacha’s dad."



After the results came out positive, Kamala Harris ended up doing the interview virtually, and also talked about the hosts of the show contracting COVID-19.



"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference. Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris had said, reportedly.

Also read: Don't Look Up trailer: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence & Jonah Hill are intense!