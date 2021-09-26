‘Shang-Chi’ becomes highest-grossing movie of pandemic era

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is on top!



Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu-starrer movie continues to dazzle at the box office. This Marvel movie hit the milestone as it collected $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales. The film's collection is one of the highest grossers of the pandemic era despite the challenges posed by the delta variant, reports claim.



The Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures achieved a major milestone after hitting $186.8 million in domestic ticket sales, the record previously belonged to fellow Marvel title 'Black Widow', which topped at $183.4 million in North America.

Shang-Chi accomplished this feat on a pure theatrical window. The movie shattered all Labor Day weekend box office records with an enormous $94.6M domestic opening, reportedly.



This Destin Daniel Cretton directorial stars Simu Liu as Marvel’s newest hero and is the studio’s first to centre on an Asian lead. The superhero offering has garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The movie also stars Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Fala Chen, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Florian Munteanu.

'Shang Chi' is also Disney’s second live-action movie featuring Asian leads released amid the pandemic. The first was 'Mulan', which was released on Sept. 4, 2020. That film was available on Disney+ Premier Access the same day.