Remembering Christopher Reeve: That one time he called Superman a 'risk'

Christopher Reeve had already established himself as a theatre actor when he took the 'calculated risk' of being Superman.

He was confident in this move, his friends weren’t.

On Saturday--marking what would have been his 69th birthday--Google Doodle paid tribute to the legendary actor's legacy who died in 2004 at the age of 52.

Now, Reeve is trending again for what he had said in a 1981 interview with Dick Cavett where he talked about his friends and colleagues who had strongly warned him against playing Superman in the 1978 massive hit. But he knew better.



“There were my friends, people who had the same prejudice that I did about the part. There is a group of us who all auditioned for the same things, who all went to school together and were coming up through the ranks," he had said at the time.



The ones who were against his now iconic role included his best friend Robin Williams, and other prominent names like William Hurt, Kevin Kline, James Woods, Steve Collins and Treat Williams.

"A lot of them said, ‘That is it, boy. Down the drain. Bye-bye. It’s boots forever. Take it while you can.’ But they hadn’t read the material. And I took the gamble that the material was actually straight enough and classy enough that I could get away with it. So it was a calculated risk that actually accelerated the pace of my career. If I hadn’t done that part — it’s like the difference between taking Route 1 and I-95, the Connecticut turnpike. I just got here faster. It doesn’t mean I am any better than I was. I’m still that same actor I’ve always been. I’m just a little more noticed," Reeve had added.



For the uninitiated, Christopher Reeve had played Superman on screen for a total of four times in 10 years. In other interviews, the actor had said that he was getting typecast because of the role and had ensured his careergraph included work of all kinds as he considered himself a versatile actor.

