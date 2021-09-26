Watch: Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 first look focuses on Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton

Netflix just dropped the first clip from its most-awaited series, 'Bridgerton' season 2.



The streaming giant unveiled its first look at the second season of the Shondaland series at its fan event 'Netflix Tudum'.

Sex Education’ renewed for season 4 at Netflix



The short clip shows a heated talk between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).The upcoming season of the show will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's elder brother, and his journey to find love. The storyline is based on author Julia Quinn’s 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.



Take a look:

Major new S2 cast additions include female lead Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma; Charithra Chandran, who plays Edwina Sharma, as well as Rupert Young (Jack), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe).



Backed by Shondaland, production of season 2 began in May this year in various London locations amid forced production shutdowns (multiple times) due to Covid. However, makers haven’t yet revealed as to when will the second season air.

'Army of Thieves' trailer: Zack Snyder's zombie universe gets a romantic twist



The first season took the world by storm just after its debut last year by making a Netflix record--it was watched by more than 82 million users in its first 28 days.



The show had focused on the romance between Daphne played by Phoebe Dynevo and Simon, the role which Rege-Jean Page played, who, unfortunately, is not returning in the second season.