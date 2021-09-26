Don't Look Up trailer: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence & Jonah Hill are intense!

The new trailer from this year's most-anticipated movie 'Don't Look Up' was released as part of Netflix's global fan event 'TUDUM'.



Starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Jonah Hill in pivotal roles, this new clip revolves around an astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) trying to explain to the President of the United States (Streep) and her Chief of Staff (Hill) that a comet is about to hit earth.

Despite all their efforts, Streep and Hill don't seem to care about what's about to happen to all of mankind. In fact, Hill mock sleeps as the duo share this piece of information.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks regal as she poses near the Eiffel Tower; pics



"I heard there's an asteroid or a comet or something that you don't like the looks of," Streep tells the two astronomers. "Tell me about it. You got 20 minutes."



Lawrence then tries to explain in simple terms, stating, "What Dr. Mindy is trying to explain is that there's a comet headed towards Earth."

Also read: WION exclusive: 'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani: In Bollywood, I would love to work with A.R. Rahman



What follows next is absolute chaos. Watch the full clip here:



