Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant, expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant.

The actress and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together after getting married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. They had hosted about 150 guests which included celeb friends like Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Adele, Emma Stone to name a few.

The actress and the art dealer first started dating in June 2018 and got engaged in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence will be seen with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up'. The teaser of the film released recently. Written and directed by Adam McKay, the film boasts of a super impressive star cast that includes Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman and Kid Cudi.

‘Don't Look Up’ is slated to open in select screens on December 10 after which it will stream on Netflix from December 24.