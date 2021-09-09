A 'happy' Bob Odenkirk returns to the set of 'Better Call Saul'

Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk is finally back on the set of his hit show 'Better Call Saul' for its sixth and final season after suffering a heart attack back in July this year.



The actor took to Twitter to share this latest update, writing, "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people."

In the picture attached to his tweet, Odenkirk can be seen getting his make-up done from artist Cheri Montesanto who made him appear "not ugly for shooting."

Showrunner Peter Gould also expressed his joy over the news on Twitter, saying, "Bob is back! A great day for us!"

‘Better Call Saul’ actor Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set. He was then rushed to a hospital.

Representatives for the performer issued a statement the next day saying he was listed in stable condition "after experiencing a heart-related incident."



In a pair of Twitter posts, the actor said, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be OK thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery." The reference to Rosa Estrada was not explained.



He had also thanked the AMC network and producers Sony Pictures Television for their support, and family and friends for "the outpouring of love," adding, "I`m going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."